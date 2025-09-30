Air Force 78th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) celebrate the 78th birthday of the United States Air Force, Sept. 18, 2025, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Maj. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, DTRA Acting Director, led the celebration with a presentation, followed by a cake cutting ceremony. (DoW photo by Eugene Silvers)