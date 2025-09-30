E2B Patrol Lanes

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Michael Dayak, a motor transport operator, assigned to 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, tightens the hood on his Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST) during a patrol lane at the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge assessment hosted by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. The task evaluated candidates on their ability to properly don protective gear in a CBRN-contested environment while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 10:07
    Photo ID: 9351414
    VIRIN: 251001-A-WQ640-7455
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 14.48 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
