U.S. Army Michael Dayak, a motor transport operator, assigned to 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, tightens the hood on his Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST) during a patrol lane at the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge assessment hosted by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. The task evaluated candidates on their ability to properly don protective gear in a CBRN-contested environment while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 10:07
|Photo ID:
|9351414
|VIRIN:
|251001-A-WQ640-7455
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|14.48 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E2B Patrol Lanes [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Griffin Payne, identified by DVIDS