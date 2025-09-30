Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SACEUR Sports Ultimate Frisbee Showdown [Image 1 of 10]

    SACEUR Sports Ultimate Frisbee Showdown

    BELGIUM

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representatives

    Team USA competed against four other NATO national groups for the SACEUR Sports Ultimate Frisbee competition on SHAPE, Belgium. With well place tosses and diving catches, Team USA won first place in this annual Ultimate Frisbee showdown.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 08:59
    Photo ID: 9351297
    VIRIN: 250415-F-HF520-6267
    Resolution: 5986x4277
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: BE
    Frisbee
    USNMR
    SACEUR Sports
    competition
    athletes

