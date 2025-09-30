Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    809th MRBC training exercise

    809th MRBC training exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, conduct rafting operations at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

