    Oceanside Chamber of Commerce honors Camp Pendleton Marines [Image 11 of 11]

    Oceanside Chamber of Commerce honors Camp Pendleton Marines

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rudd, center, the assistant leading petty officer with Assault Amphibian School, Training and Education Command, poses for a group photo with retired Col. Daniel Whitley, left, and Scott Ashton, the chief executive officer of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, during the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Heroes of Oceanside and Camp Pendleton recognition ceremony at the Seabird Ocean Resort Spa, Oceanside, California, Sept. 26, 2025. Rudd was recognized for his dedication, innovation and leadership throughout his service. During the ceremony, multiple Camp Pendleton service members were recognized for their significant contribution to the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 16:41
    Photo ID: 9350617
    VIRIN: 250926-M-JH495-1011
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oceanside Chamber of Commerce honors Camp Pendleton Marines [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oceanside Chamber of Commerce
    Marines
    Community
    Camp Pendleton
    Heroes
    Seabird Ocean Resort and Spa

