Oceanside Chamber of Commerce honors Camp Pendleton Marines

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rudd, center, the assistant leading petty officer with Assault Amphibian School, Training and Education Command, poses for a group photo with retired Col. Daniel Whitley, left, and Scott Ashton, the chief executive officer of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, during the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Heroes of Oceanside and Camp Pendleton recognition ceremony at the Seabird Ocean Resort Spa, Oceanside, California, Sept. 26, 2025. Rudd was recognized for his dedication, innovation and leadership throughout his service. During the ceremony, multiple Camp Pendleton service members were recognized for their significant contribution to the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)