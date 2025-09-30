This image depicts the opening page of the Drive for Life online course. For more information, visit https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Media/News/Article/4318054/course-steers-young-sailors-toward-safe-driving-practices/.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9350365
|VIRIN:
|250930-N-YA098-1001
|Resolution:
|1720x970
|Size:
|661.47 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drive for Life, by Charity Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Course ‘steers’ young Sailors toward safe driving practices
No keywords found.