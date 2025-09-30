Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers in the U.S. Army Reconnaissance Surveillance Leaders Course train utilizing the SPIES (special patrol insertion/extraction system) Sep. 18, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 9350123
    VIRIN: 250918-A-XP141-7511
    Resolution: 6537x4360
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SPIES training [Image 26 of 26], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SPIES and FRIES
    Special Patrol Infiltration Exfiltration System
    RSLC
    Reconnaissance and Surveillance Leader’s Course

