Soldiers in the U.S. Army Reconnaissance Surveillance Leaders Course train utilizing the SPIES (special patrol insertion/extraction system) Sep. 18, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9350123
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-XP141-7511
|Resolution:
|6537x4360
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
This work, SPIES training [Image 26 of 26], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.