U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Highlight Key Partnership in Buffalo

U.S. Coast Guard Commander Phil Stitzinger, a Joint Exercise Planner assigned to Coast Guard Reserve Unit Joint Staff South, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, and Deputy District Commander Maj. Brian Bergeman highlight the collaborative efforts between the Coast Guard and the Corps of Engineers during a lunch and learn presentation in Buffalo, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2025. The event highlighted the critical partnership that enables both agencies to strengthen disaster response and preparedness, ensuring more effective coordination during emergencies (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).