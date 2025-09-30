Strength in mind and body

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jarod Smith, first sergeant, 133rd Medical Group, lifts over 500 pounds in Atlanta, Ga., March 15, 2025. Smith attended the USA Powerlifting Military Nationals, where he set new personal records in deadlifts and squats.

(U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo provided by Master Sgt. Jarod Smith)