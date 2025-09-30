Strength in mind and body

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jarod Smith, first sergeant, 133rd Medical Group, lifts over 500 pounds in Atlanta, Ga., March 15, 2025. Smith attended the USA Powerlifting Military Nationals, where he set new personal records in deadlifts and squats.
    (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo provided by Master Sgt. Jarod Smith)

    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    133rd Medical Group
    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard

