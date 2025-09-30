809th MRBC training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Quinn, center, with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, gives a safety briefing prior to a training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 30, 2025. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)