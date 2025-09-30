Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Leadership Attends 100th Infantry Battalion Memorial [Image 2 of 7]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Leadership Attends 100th Infantry Battalion Memorial

    HANAPEPE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    HANAPEPE, Hawaii (Sep. 28 2025) Capt. Robert Prince, commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, speaks during a memorial ceremony for the World War II era 100th Infantry Battalion on the parade grounds at Kaua`i Veterans Cemetery. Young men from Kauai volunteered service into the 100th Infantry Batallion which was the first Japanese-American force to aid in the fight on the western front in 1942. The unit is recognized as being among the most awarded group of solidiers in US History. Their unstoppable fighting spirit and great losses led to them being reffered to as the "Purple Heart Battallion". PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 19:52
    Location: HANAPEPE, HAWAII, US
