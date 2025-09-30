Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCBC Gulfport Holds Ribbon Cutting for Lakeside Barracks [Image 5 of 5]

    NCBC Gulfport Holds Ribbon Cutting for Lakeside Barracks

    PASACAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    PASCAGOULA, Miss. — Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport Executive Officer Cmdr. Nigel Morrissey presents coins to Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 during a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark completion of the renovation of the Lakeside Naval Support Facility barracks in Pascagoula, Miss., Sept. 29. (U.S, Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 15:30
    Photo ID: 9348457
    VIRIN: 250929-N-YM856-1062
    Resolution: 4244x2827
    Size: 733.34 KB
    Location: PASACAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, US
    NMCB 11
    NCBC Gulfport
    Seabees

