PASCAGOULA, Miss. — Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport Executive Officer Cmdr. Nigel Morrissey presents coins to Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 during a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark completion of the renovation of the Lakeside Naval Support Facility barracks in Pascagoula, Miss., Sept. 29. (U.S, Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 15:30
|Photo ID:
|9348457
|VIRIN:
|250929-N-YM856-1062
|Resolution:
|4244x2827
|Size:
|733.34 KB
|Location:
|PASACAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCBC Gulfport Holds Ribbon Cutting for Lakeside Barracks [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brittney Kinsey, identified by DVIDS
NCBC Gulfport Holds Ribbon Cutting for Lakeside Barracks
