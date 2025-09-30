Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2026. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 15:33
    Photo ID: 9348454
    VIRIN: 250926-Z-YK075-1019
    Resolution: 5333x4000
    Size: 14.53 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization
    Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download