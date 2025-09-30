Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization

U.S. Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, receive an initial briefing and are sworn in for deputization at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2026. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)
|09.26.2025
|09.30.2025 15:33
|9348454
|250926-Z-YK075-1019
|5333x4000
|14.53 MB
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
