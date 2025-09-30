Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine delivers remarks delivers remarks during a War Department Address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 30, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9348018
|VIRIN:
|250930-D-HB628-2917
|Resolution:
|7792x5195
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SW Delivers a War Department Address [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.