USS WAYNE E. MEYER HOSTS TOUR FOR US CONSULATE STAFF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250924-N-HT076-2114 KARACHI, Pakistan (Sept. 24, 2025) Two U.S. Navy officers explain how the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) utilizes its anchor to a tour group from the U.S. Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)