USS WAYNE E. MEYER HOSTS TOUR FOR US CONSULATE STAFF

250924-N-HT076-2114 KARACHI, Pakistan (Sept. 24, 2025) Two U.S. Navy officers explain how the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) utilizes its anchor to a tour group from the U.S. Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9348008
|VIRIN:
|250925-N-HT076-2114
|Resolution:
|6910x4606
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|KARACHI, PK
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
