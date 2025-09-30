Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS WAYNE E. MEYER HOSTS TOUR FOR US CONSULATE STAFF [Image 26 of 26]

    USS WAYNE E. MEYER HOSTS TOUR FOR US CONSULATE STAFF

    KARACHI, PAKISTAN

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sidney Newton 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    250924-N-HT076-2114 KARACHI, Pakistan (Sept. 24, 2025) Two U.S. Navy officers explain how the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) utilizes its anchor to a tour group from the U.S. Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

