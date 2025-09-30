Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Chris A. McKinney Visits Toxic Valley 25 in Slovakia [Image 12 of 12]

    Brig. Gen. Chris A. McKinney Visits Toxic Valley 25 in Slovakia

    ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SLOVAKIA

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Chris A. McKinney, Deputy Director of Partnering, Security Cooperation, and Weapons of Mass Destruction United States European Command, receives a tour of a lab facility while visiting exercise Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol'any, Slovakia, Sept. 15, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection and readiness with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 12:09
    Photo ID: 9347845
    VIRIN: 250915-A-AS519-6523
    Resolution: 6024x4248
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

