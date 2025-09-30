Brig. Gen. Chris A. McKinney Visits Toxic Valley 25 in Slovakia

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Chris A. McKinney, Deputy Director of Partnering, Security Cooperation, and Weapons of Mass Destruction United States European Command, receives a tour of a lab facility while visiting exercise Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol'any, Slovakia, Sept. 15, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection and readiness with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 12:09
|Photo ID:
|9347845
|VIRIN:
|250915-A-AS519-6523
|Resolution:
|6024x4248
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
