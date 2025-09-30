USS WAYNE E. MEYER VISITS THE PAKISTAN NAVAL ACADEMY AND JMICC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-N-VM650-1082 KARACHI, Pakistan (Sept. 25, 2025) From right, Pakistan Navy Capt. Zia Ur Rehman, commandant, Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), discusses the PNA’s training pipeline with U.S. Navy Capt. Leo Leos, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 9, and Pakistan Navy Capt. Sidra Faisal, director of studies at PNA, during a leadership visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)