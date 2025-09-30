Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS WAYNE E. MEYER VISITS THE PAKISTAN NAVAL ACADEMY AND JMICC [Image 10 of 10]

    USS WAYNE E. MEYER VISITS THE PAKISTAN NAVAL ACADEMY AND JMICC

    KARACHI, PAKISTAN

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    250925-N-VM650-1082 KARACHI, Pakistan (Sept. 25, 2025) From right, Pakistan Navy Capt. Zia Ur Rehman, commandant, Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), discusses the PNA’s training pipeline with U.S. Navy Capt. Leo Leos, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 9, and Pakistan Navy Capt. Sidra Faisal, director of studies at PNA, during a leadership visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

