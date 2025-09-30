USAFA Volleyball vs Nevada 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Academy cadets and fans pack the stands during an Air Force game against the University of Nevada on Sept. 25, 2025, at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Nevada in three sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)