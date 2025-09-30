Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quintin Keaton receives Small Business Advocate Award for the 3rd quarter [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Quintin Keaton receives Small Business Advocate Award for the 3rd quarter

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, presents Quintin Keaton with the Small Business Advocate Award for the 3rd quarter Sept. 17, 2025 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 09:10
    Photo ID: 9347443
    VIRIN: 250917-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 311.79 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quintin Keaton receives Small Business Advocate Award for the 3rd quarter [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Quintin Keaton receives Small Business Advocate Award for the 3rd quarter
    Quintin Keaton receives Small Business Advocate Award for the 3rd quarter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download