Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, presents Quintin Keaton with the Small Business Advocate Award for the 3rd quarter Sept. 17, 2025 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 09:10
|Photo ID:
|9347443
|VIRIN:
|250917-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|311.79 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quintin Keaton receives Small Business Advocate Award for the 3rd quarter [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.