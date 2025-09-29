Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailors and Marines conduct Casualty Evacuation Exercise during Orient Shield 25 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Sailors and Marines conduct Casualty Evacuation Exercise during Orient Shield 25

    YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lee Weiershausen, left, and Lance Cpl. Kaleb Miller, both High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operators with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marines, currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines as part of the Unit Deployment Program, open up an Absorbent Patient Litter System during a casualty evacuation exercise as part of Orient Shield 25 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Army field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live-fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan-Australia alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Weiershausen is a native of Texas, and Miller is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 03:21
    Photo ID: 9346963
    VIRIN: 250921-M-CI305-1076
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Hokkaido
    JGSDF
    CASEVAC
    3rd MarDiv
    3/12
    OrientShield

