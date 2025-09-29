Osan stands up MSG Detachment 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Vincent Wiggins, 51st Mission Support Group Detachment 1 commander, provides remarks during the 51st MSG Detachment 1 activation ceremony at Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2025. The activation of a Detachment underneath Osan Air Base leadership shifted the command responsibility of U.S. operations on the base to Osan, the closest major Air Base on the peninsula, creating a more effective and responsive organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)