U.S. Air Force Capt. Vincent Wiggins, 51st Mission Support Group Detachment 1 commander, provides remarks during the 51st MSG Detachment 1 activation ceremony at Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2025. The activation of a Detachment underneath Osan Air Base leadership shifted the command responsibility of U.S. operations on the base to Osan, the closest major Air Base on the peninsula, creating a more effective and responsive organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 02:12
|Photo ID:
|9346928
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-BW249-1009
|Resolution:
|6386x4262
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Osan stands up MSG Detachment 1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.