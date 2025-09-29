Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan stands up MSG Detachment 1 [Image 5 of 5]

    Osan stands up MSG Detachment 1

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Vincent Wiggins, 51st Mission Support Group Detachment 1 commander, provides remarks during the 51st MSG Detachment 1 activation ceremony at Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2025. The activation of a Detachment underneath Osan Air Base leadership shifted the command responsibility of U.S. operations on the base to Osan, the closest major Air Base on the peninsula, creating a more effective and responsive organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 02:12
    Photo ID: 9346928
    VIRIN: 250929-F-BW249-1009
    Resolution: 6386x4262
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base

