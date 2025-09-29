Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751) participates in Operation Latitude

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Kodiak flies above His Majesty's Canadian Ship Regina in the Bering Sea, Aug. 28, 2025. Members from the USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751), USCG Air Station Kodiak, and the Regina participated in Oepration Latitude, a multinational mission between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy that demonstrated bilateral and interagency capabilities to detect, deter, and defend North America from adversaries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

