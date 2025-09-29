Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIOC Pensacola Command PT [Image 5 of 7]

    NIOC Pensacola Command PT

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon McRae 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, Fl – NIOC Pensacola held a command PT session to promote physical fitness while building teamwork and camaraderie in a fun, engaging environment on September 26th, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 17:53
    Photo ID: 9346409
    VIRIN: 250926-N-RP068-7165
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, NIOC Pensacola Command PT, by PO2 Brandon McRae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

