Change of Command and Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to HHC

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a joint Change of Command and Change of Responsibility ceremony for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2025. During the ceremony, Capt. Marcus Grice was relieved of command by Capt. Kaela Lynch and 1st Sgt. Waylonleetravis Kepa was relieved of the senior enlisted leader position by 1st. Sgt. Linda Swinton. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)