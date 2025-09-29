Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command and Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to HHC [Image 7 of 15]

    Change of Command and Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to HHC

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a joint Change of Command and Change of Responsibility ceremony for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2025. During the ceremony, Capt. Marcus Grice was relieved of command by Capt. Kaela Lynch and 1st Sgt. Waylonleetravis Kepa was relieved of the senior enlisted leader position by 1st. Sgt. Linda Swinton. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 16:31
    Photo ID: 9346196
    VIRIN: 250915-A-XD912-1023
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 861.43 KB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

