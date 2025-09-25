From left: Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) John Raines, SEA to the chief, National Guard Bureau (NGB); U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Ring, adjutant general, Virginia National Guard; U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve S. Nordhaus, chief, NGB; Swedish Gen. Michael Claesson, chief of defence, Sweden; Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields Jr., adjutant general, New York National Guard; Maj. Gen. Shawn P. Manke, adjutant general, Minnesota National Guard; and Swedish Command Sgt. Maj. Rickard Wilhelmsson, senior enlisted leader, Swedish Armed Forces, pose for a portrait in Stockholm, Sweden, Sep. 16, 2025. Nordhaus and Raines were in Sweden as part of a series of Northern European country visits by the National Guard’s top leaders to strengthen the Guard’s security cooperation ties in the Nordic region. (Courtesy photo by Amanda Gahm, Swedish Armed Forces)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 08:43
|Photo ID:
|9345056
|VIRIN:
|250916-Z-F3947-1001
|Resolution:
|3450x2300
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard, Nordic Partnerships Bolster European Defenses [Image 34 of 34], by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard, Nordic Partnerships Bolster European Defenses
No keywords found.