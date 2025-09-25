National Guard, Nordic Partnerships Bolster European Defenses

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left: Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) John Raines, SEA to the chief, National Guard Bureau (NGB); U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Ring, adjutant general, Virginia National Guard; U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve S. Nordhaus, chief, NGB; Swedish Gen. Michael Claesson, chief of defence, Sweden; Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields Jr., adjutant general, New York National Guard; Maj. Gen. Shawn P. Manke, adjutant general, Minnesota National Guard; and Swedish Command Sgt. Maj. Rickard Wilhelmsson, senior enlisted leader, Swedish Armed Forces, pose for a portrait in Stockholm, Sweden, Sep. 16, 2025. Nordhaus and Raines were in Sweden as part of a series of Northern European country visits by the National Guard’s top leaders to strengthen the Guard’s security cooperation ties in the Nordic region. (Courtesy photo by Amanda Gahm, Swedish Armed Forces)