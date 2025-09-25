Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard, Nordic Partnerships Bolster European Defenses [Image 34 of 34]

    SWEDEN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    National Guard Bureau

    From left: Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) John Raines, SEA to the chief, National Guard Bureau (NGB); U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Ring, adjutant general, Virginia National Guard; U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve S. Nordhaus, chief, NGB; Swedish Gen. Michael Claesson, chief of defence, Sweden; Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields Jr., adjutant general, New York National Guard; Maj. Gen. Shawn P. Manke, adjutant general, Minnesota National Guard; and Swedish Command Sgt. Maj. Rickard Wilhelmsson, senior enlisted leader, Swedish Armed Forces, pose for a portrait in Stockholm, Sweden, Sep. 16, 2025. Nordhaus and Raines were in Sweden as part of a series of Northern European country visits by the National Guard’s top leaders to strengthen the Guard’s security cooperation ties in the Nordic region. (Courtesy photo by Amanda Gahm, Swedish Armed Forces)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 08:43
    Photo ID: 9345056
    VIRIN: 250916-Z-F3947-1001
    Resolution: 3450x2300
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard, Nordic Partnerships Bolster European Defenses [Image 34 of 34], by TSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    state partnership program
    SPP
    Stronger Together Stronger Tomorrow
    National Guard
    NATO

