USFK Trip Gives U.S. Soldiers Taste of Past, Present and Future

The United States Forces Korea Security and Cultural Experience Program hosted U.S. Army Soldiers stationed at Camp Casey on a tour through Incheon, South Korea, Sep. 26, 2025. Soldiers visited the memorial dedicated to service members who participated in the Incheon Landing during the Korean War as well as Le Space, a museum exhibition exploring the bridge between technology, light and art. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner)
