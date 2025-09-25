Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK Trip Gives U.S. Soldiers Taste of Past, Present and Future [Image 7 of 7]

    USFK Trip Gives U.S. Soldiers Taste of Past, Present and Future

    INCHEON, INCHEON GWANG'YEOGSI [INCH'ON-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The United States Forces Korea Security and Cultural Experience Program hosted U.S. Army Soldiers stationed at Camp Casey on a tour through Incheon, South Korea, Sep. 26, 2025. Soldiers visited the memorial dedicated to service members who participated in the Incheon Landing during the Korean War as well as Le Space, a museum exhibition exploring the bridge between technology, light and art. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 02:44
    Location: INCHEON, INCHEON GWANG'YEOGSI [INCH'ON-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    USFK Trip Gives U.S. Soldiers Taste of Past, Present and Future
    Camp Casey
    Korean War
    Incheon
    USArmy
    USAG
    South Korea

