OS25 Flag Lowering Ceremony

After the Orient Shield 25 closing ceremony, U.S. Army and Australian Army soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members lowered the national flags together during a flag-lowering ceremony at Sekiyama Training Area in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 24.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 02:28
|Photo ID:
|9344829
|VIRIN:
|250923-O-SK840-9035
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|NIIGATA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
