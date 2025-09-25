Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OS25 Flag Lowering Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    OS25 Flag Lowering Ceremony

    NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Fumiaki Tabuchi 

    U.S. Army Japan

    After the Orient Shield 25 closing ceremony, U.S. Army and Australian Army soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members lowered the national flags together during a flag-lowering ceremony at Sekiyama Training Area in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 24.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 02:28
    Photo ID: 9344829
    VIRIN: 250923-O-SK840-9035
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: NIIGATA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OS25 Flag Lowering Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Fumiaki Tabuchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OS25
    Orient Shield 25

