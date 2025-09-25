Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 25 Closing Ceremony [Image 15 of 18]

    Orient Shield 25 Closing Ceremony

    NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Fumiaki Tabuchi 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army and Australian Army soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members received challenge coins during the Orient Shield 25 closing ceremony and coin exchange was held at Sekiyama Training Area in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 24.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 02:14
    Photo ID: 9344815
    VIRIN: 250923-O-SK840-5080
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: NIIGATA, JP
    This work, Orient Shield 25 Closing Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Fumiaki Tabuchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OS25
    Orient Shield 25

