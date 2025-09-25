Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four performs repairs on Aimeliik Elementary School in support of Pacific Partnership 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four performs repairs on Aimeliik Elementary School in support of Pacific Partnership 2025

    AIMELIIK, PALAU

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Lambert 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    AIMELIIK, Palau (Sept. 29, 2025) – Utilitiesman Constructionman Ty Harrell, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four, applies caulk to the base of a wall during a repair project at Aimeliik Elementary School, Palau, in support of Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 29. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four performs repairs on Aimeliik Elementary School in support of Pacific Partnership 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four
    Pacific Partnership 2025
    US Navy

