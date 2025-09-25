U.S. Marines conduct HIMARS Live Fire during Orient Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System fires a Reduced-Range Practice Rocket during Orient Shield 25 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 22, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Australian Army field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live-fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. During Orient Shield, JGSDF members train alongside service members from U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Japan, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 3rd Marine Division and selected Joint Force service members to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan-Australia alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)