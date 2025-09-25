Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show Day 3: MAGTF Demo [Image 1 of 4]

    America’s Air Show Day 3: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to take off during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 18:20
    Photo ID: 9344544
    VIRIN: 250928-M-BY711-1009
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.95 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show Day 3: MAGTF Demo [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAGTF
    HST Lift
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    CH-53
    Aviation

