    1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M1A2 Abrams LFAST at Novo Selo Training Area [Image 3 of 3]

    1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M1A2 Abrams LFAST at Novo Selo Training Area

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks with 1-16th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare to conduct a Live Fire Accuracy Screening Test Sept. 28, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The LFAST is used to assess and confirm the accuracy of its firing system before live fire gunnery, ensuring the tank is ready for combat and its firing control systems are functioning correctly. Abrams live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandi Frizzell)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9344276
    VIRIN: 250928-A-QU182-1002
    Resolution: 1427x1045
    Size: 413.61 KB
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
    This work, 1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, M1A2 Abrams LFAST at Novo Selo Training Area [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strongertogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    1st Infantry Division

