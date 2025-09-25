Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kwajalein Atoll Suicide Awareness Ruck [Image 16 of 17]

    Kwajalein Atoll Suicide Awareness Ruck

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON-KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    The U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll community stepped out at sunrise on Saturday September 27th, 2025 for a 6.4 miles Suicide Awareness ruck. The team stopped at various locations along the way to hear personal stories guidance seeing the signs of suicidal thoughts from USAGKA CSM Stanley Jackson, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Don Bradshaw and USAKA/USAGKA Commander Col. Matthew Cannon. The event kicked off from Emon beach pre sunrise as Richard A. Lally, LCMC, the Kwajalein behavioral health specialist, provided some of the tools for helping someone through thoughts of suicide. Photo by Sherman Hogue, U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll Public Affairs Officer.

    This work, Kwajalein Atoll Suicide Awareness Ruck [Image 17 of 17], by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

