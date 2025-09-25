Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a gun shoot in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 14, 2025) — Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Trevor Cipriani, left, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Ryan Beattie load ammo in a .50-caliber machine gun on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a gun shoot in the South China Sea, Sep. 14. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)