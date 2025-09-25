Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl M. Levin hosts Navy League [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Carl M. Levin hosts Navy League

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Members of the Honolulu Council of the Navy League pose with USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Sailors near the ship's brow after taking a tour aboard the the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer, Sept. 27, 2025. USS Carl M. Levin Sailors hosted the tour as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 22:11
    Photo ID: 9344039
    VIRIN: 250927-N-ZI955-1066
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    Navy League
    USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120)
    shipboard tour
    Navy Region Hawaii

