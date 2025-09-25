Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Visits ROKS Hansando in Pearl Harbor [Image 8 of 8]

    COMPACFLT Visits ROKS Hansando in Pearl Harbor

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to midshipmen from the Republic of Korea (ROK) during a visit aboard ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 26, 2025. Hansando is a part of the ROK Navy CTTG, and Pearl Harbor is its second port visit as part of the annual ROK Navy Cruise Training. American partnership with South Korea is integral to regional peace, security and prosperity in the Pacific Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 21:43
    Photo ID: 9343177
    VIRIN: 250926-N-UL352-1453
    Resolution: 6000x4286
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

