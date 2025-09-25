COMPACFLT Visits ROKS Hansando in Pearl Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to midshipmen from the Republic of Korea (ROK) during a visit aboard ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 26, 2025. Hansando is a part of the ROK Navy CTTG, and Pearl Harbor is its second port visit as part of the annual ROK Navy Cruise Training. American partnership with South Korea is integral to regional peace, security and prosperity in the Pacific Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)