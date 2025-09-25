2-11 Field Artillery Cannon Retirement

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, fire an M119 howitzer during the battalion's cannon retirement ceremony on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The final firing honored over 100 years of history and achievements while marking the transition of the battalion's cannons to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment.
(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)
