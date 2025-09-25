Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-11 Field Artillery Cannon Retirement [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-11 Field Artillery Cannon Retirement

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, fire an M119 howitzer during the battalion's cannon retirement ceremony on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The final firing honored over 100 years of history and achievements while marking the transition of the battalion's cannons to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 19:57
    Photo ID: 9343033
    VIRIN: 250925-A-FU572-1121
    Resolution: 8192x4096
    Size: 26.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-11 Field Artillery Cannon Retirement [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-11 Field Artillery Cannon Retirement
    2-11 Field Artillery Cannon Retirement
    2-11 Field Artillery Cannon Retirement
    2-11 Field Artillery Cannon Retirement
    2-11 Field Artillery Cannon Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25ID
    DIVARTY
    2-11 FA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download