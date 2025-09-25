Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Completes Homeport Shift to San Diego [Image 17 of 17]

    USS America (LHA 6) Completes Homeport Shift to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Debra Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) Families of Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) wait on the pier as the ship arrives in its new homeport of San Diego Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 18:13
    Photo ID: 9342976
    VIRIN: 250925-N-FB655-1070
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Completes Homeport Shift to San Diego [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Debra Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

