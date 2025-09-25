Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Welcoming Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Welcoming Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Spectators watch the welcoming ceremony during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines, and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 17:39
    Photo ID: 9342882
    VIRIN: 250926-M-RY841-2184
    Resolution: 7941x5297
    Size: 21.11 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Welcoming Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Welcoming Ceremony
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Welcoming Ceremony
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Welcoming Ceremony
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Welcoming Ceremony
    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: Welcoming Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Welcoming Ceremony
    MCAS Miramar AirShow
    aircraft
    America's Airshow 2025
    Airshow2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download