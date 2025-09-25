Naval Submarine Base New London Holds a Change of Command Ceremony.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Kenneth M. Curtain Jr., from Yonkers, New York, is greeted by side boys during Naval Submarine Base New London’s Change of Command Ceremony at Goose Run Golf Course in Groton, Connecticut, Sept. 26, 2025. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force” and located in the “Submarine Capital of the World” SUBASE New London is Connecticut’s U.S. Naval Base supporting the Department of War’s laser focus on readiness, lethality and warfighting, providing the facilities and services to deploy combat-ready submarines and their crews, along with training a corps of professional submariners. SUBASE and Navy Team New London remain committed to uplifting the mantle of “The First and Finest,” everyday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings)