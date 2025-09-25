Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Submarine Base New London Holds a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 16]

    Naval Submarine Base New London Holds a Change of Command Ceremony

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lucas Hastings 

    Subase New London

    Capt. Kenneth M. Curtain Jr., from Yonkers, New York, is greeted by side boys during Naval Submarine Base New London’s Change of Command Ceremony at Goose Run Golf Course in Groton, Connecticut, Sept. 26, 2025. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force” and located in the “Submarine Capital of the World” SUBASE New London is Connecticut’s U.S. Naval Base supporting the Department of War’s laser focus on readiness, lethality and warfighting, providing the facilities and services to deploy combat-ready submarines and their crews, along with training a corps of professional submariners. SUBASE and Navy Team New London remain committed to uplifting the mantle of “The First and Finest,” everyday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 9342643
    VIRIN: 250926-N-TV979-1706
    Resolution: 3715x2177
    Size: 677.24 KB
    Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
    This work, Naval Submarine Base New London Holds a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

