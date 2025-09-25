Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Eagle Cup Competition [Image 47 of 47]

    Steel Eagle Cup Competition

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    The 188th Brigade Support Battalion hosted the Steel Eagle Cup Physical Training competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sep. 17, 2025. The Steel Eagle Cup isn't just a competition; it's a chance to push our boundaries, build camaraderie, and pursue excellence together as one unstoppable team.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 14:22
    Photo ID: 9342293
    VIRIN: 250916-A-UG798-8357
    Resolution: 6403x4269
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Eagle Cup Competition [Image 47 of 47], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Field Artillery Brigade
    XVIII ABC
    Fort Bragg
    Steel Eagle Cup

