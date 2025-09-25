Steel Eagle Cup Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 188th Brigade Support Battalion hosted the Steel Eagle Cup Physical Training competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sep. 17, 2025. The Steel Eagle Cup isn't just a competition; it's a chance to push our boundaries, build camaraderie, and pursue excellence together as one unstoppable team.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)