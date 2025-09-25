Recruit Training at RTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250924-N-KL637-1002 (Sep 24, 2025) -- Recruits practice run familiarization at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command September 24, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)