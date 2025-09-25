Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training at RTC [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recruit Training at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250924-N-KL637-1002 (Sep 24, 2025) -- Recruits practice run familiarization at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command September 24, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 11:38
    Photo ID: 9341882
    VIRIN: 250924-N-KL637-1002
    Resolution: 5876x4197
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training at RTC [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training at RTC
    Recruit Training at RTC
    Recruit Training at RTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    RDC
    Bootcamp
    RTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download