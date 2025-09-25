USS Tripoli Performs Crane Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Jacob Spaulding, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Marissa Albold inspect the A/S 32A-36 Amphibious Assault Crash Crane, “Tilly”, on the fight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 24, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)