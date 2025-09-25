Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Performs Crane Maintenance [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Tripoli Performs Crane Maintenance

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Jacob Spaulding, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Marissa Albold inspect the A/S 32A-36 Amphibious Assault Crash Crane, “Tilly”, on the fight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 24, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)

