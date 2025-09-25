Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Performs an Anti-Terrorism Training Team Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Tripoli Performs an Anti-Terrorism Training Team Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.23.2025

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors conduct tactical team movements during an anti-terrorism drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 22, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 20:57
    Photo ID: 9340504
    VIRIN: 250922-N-JE839-2195
    Resolution: 3321x2214
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy

