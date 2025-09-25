USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) Religious Personnel 1st Class Clancy Hopper, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) greets his family, as the ship arrives in its new homeport of San Diego Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan)