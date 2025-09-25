Date Taken: 07.16.2025 Date Posted: 09.25.2025 17:10 Photo ID: 9340118 VIRIN: 250716-A-CP884-3644 Resolution: 7786x5464 Size: 8.91 MB Location: ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, United States Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.