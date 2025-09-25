Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ashley Henderson, Development and Training Flight Chief for the 307th Bomb Wing, laughs as she tells trainees a story about her time at basic training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 6, 2025. Henderson went to basic training when she was 17 and graduated from the 331st Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Alicia Thomas)