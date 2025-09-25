Advanced individual training Soldiers with Company C, 84th Chemical Battalion practice identifying and marking hazards while conducting a sensitive site assessment Sept. 5 in the hazardous materials training area behind Fort Leonard Wood’s Nord Hall.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9339421
|VIRIN:
|250905-A-FH875-7218
|Resolution:
|3156x2100
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBRN Soldiers detect success at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CBRN Soldiers detect success at Fort Leonard Wood
No keywords found.