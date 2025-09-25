Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Soldiers detect success at Fort Leonard Wood

    CBRN Soldiers detect success at Fort Leonard Wood

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Advanced individual training Soldiers with Company C, 84th Chemical Battalion practice identifying and marking hazards while conducting a sensitive site assessment Sept. 5 in the hazardous materials training area behind Fort Leonard Wood's Nord Hall.

