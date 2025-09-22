Sailors at VX-1 unload equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist Seaman Delgado Leyva, right, from Guerrero, Mexico, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX)-1 supply department, operates a forklift while unloading aircraft maintenance equipment at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, September 24, 2025. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms, as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)