Omarf Ortega from the Grounds and Beautification Department in Caguas City met with Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, the deputy commander of Fort Buchanan, along with Maria Lopez, the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) director, Jonathan Roman Salas, the chief of Fort Buchanan's Business Operations and Integration Division, and other staff members at the command headquarters, Sept 18. The purpose of the meeting was to gather additional information for a potential intergovernmental agreement between their organizations.
This work, Building an IGSA Agreement between Fort Buchanan and Caguas City [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building an IGSA Agreement between Fort Buchanan and Caguas City
